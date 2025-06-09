EDF Group commissions first French floating offshore wind farm

The EDF Group, through its subsidiary EDF Renewables, and Enbridge Éolien France 2 S.a.r.l, a subsidiary of Enbridge Inc. and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), has announced the full commissioning of the first French floating offshore wind farm, Provence Grand Large, located off the Gulf of Fos (Bouches-du-Rhône). With a capacity of 25 MW, the installation supplies the equivalent of the annual electricity consumption of 45 000 people.

The Provence Grand Large wind farm is a pilot project with three floating wind turbines installed 17 km off the coast of Port-Saint-Louis-du-Rhône.

As the first floating wind farm in France and the entire Mediterranean basin, the Provence Grand Large wind farm relies on an innovative anchoring technology. The three wind turbines, built by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, are installed on tension leg platforms inspired by technology used to stabilise oil platforms. Developed by SBM Offshore and IFP Energies Nouvelles, this technology is suitable for deepwater areas and provides great stability for the platform. Its adaptation for floating offshore wind turbines is a world first.

The dynamic cables, built by Prysmian, which follow and adapt to the movements of the platforms, transport the electricity produced by the Provence Grand Large wind turbines. Connected to subsea and then terrestrial cables, they ensure the transport of the electricity produced to the onshore connection station operated by RTE.

Since 2011, a continuous dialogue has been established between the Provence Grand Large teams and all local stakeholders: local authorities, elected officials, professional fishermen, associations, residents, etc. This dialogue has made it possible to integrate all the region’s key concerns, whether related to local economic development or environmental protection (such as a camera-based detection system with acoustic deterrents for approaching birds, or data collection via radar). A monitoring, surveillance, and information committee composed of scientific experts has been established by the State since 2022 to ensure independent scientific and technical expertise in supporting the environmental measures implemented by the Provence Grand Large wind farm, and to ensure transparency of information on the data collected. These data contribute to expanding knowledge in this area and will be used in the development of future floating offshore wind farms.

Selected by the State in 2016 and supported by the EU (NER 300 and Feder programmes), the Investment for the Future Program (PIA) operated by the Ecological Transition Agency (ADEME), and the South Region, the Provence Grand Large project is supported by the Aix-Marseille-Provence Metropolis and all the municipalities of the Gulf of Fos.

Bernard Fontana, Chairman and CEO of EDF Group, said: “We are proud to commission France’s first floating offshore wind farm, a major project for our country’s energy sovereignty. By contributing to the diversification of our renewable energy sources, this pilot farm plays an active role in France’s energy transition, while also supporting the emergence of a cutting-edge industrial sector around these innovative technologies. I would like to thank all the local stakeholders, as well as the teams at EDF Renewables sand our partners, Enbridge and CPP Investments, for their commitment. This project could not have come to life without continuous dialogue with elected officials, associations, professional fishers, representatives of marine protected areas, economic players, and local residents. This experience is invaluable as we move forward with the construction of our second floating offshore wind farm, Méditerranée Grand Large, for which we were awarded the contract in December 2024. These projects are aligned with EDF Group’s ambition to contribute to carbon neutrality by 2050, while strengthening France’s position as a major player in the renewable energy industry.”

Matthew Akman, Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy and President, Power, Enbridge Inc., added: “Enbridge is proud to be a partner in France's first floating offshore wind farm. This innovative project opens up new perspectives and opportunities for the development of the offshore wind sector and low-carbon energy production. We are pleased to include Provence Grand Large in Enbridge's portfolio and to support the region's energy transition.”

Bill Rogers, Head of Sustainable Energies at CPP Investments, added: “CPP Investments is pleased to support the launch of France's first floating offshore wind farm in collaboration with Enbridge and EDF. This project represents an important step in advancing renewable energy innovation and aligns with our approach to investing in opportunities that contribute to a lower-carbon future while delivering long-term value.”

