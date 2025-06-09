enercity and ENERCON enter into strategic partnership for the German onshore wind market

The developer and wind farm operator, enercity Erneuerbare, and the wind turbine manufacturer, ENERCON, have signed a partnership agreement for the supply, installation, and service of onshore wind turbines.

The contract is valid for two years and offers the option of extension. The project volume will be up to €800 million and covers deliveries of around 100 wind turbines of different types. This was preceded by a tender placed on the market by enercity Erneuerbare, and a close co-operation between the two Lower Saxony's wind energy players already developed during the tender’s negotiation phase.

Ralf Nietiet and Daniel Müller, Managing Directors of enercity Erneuerbare, a 100% subsidiary of energy company, enercity, commented: “Ambitious growth and expansion targets can be realised even more efficiently with strong partners. With ENERCON, we ensure reliable access to high-quality technology within a contractually defined timeframe. In addition, both sides benefit from transparent pricing – this combination of quantity, time, and price provides planning security for both sides.”

Benjamin Seifert, Regional Head Central and Northern Europe at ENERCON, added: “The wind energy market in Germany has picked up speed. The transfer of building permits to project implementation is increasing. The prerequisite for successful projects will be an early and agile co-operation between the project participants. The drafting of the contract in recent months and also the first projects in implementation show that we have found a very constructive level between the two companies. We are very pleased to supply enercity's projects and to shape the energy transition sustainably and together.”

More than 30 wind turbines will already be called up in 2026.

The partnership between the two players in the German onshore wind industry, based in East Frisia in Lower Saxony, is also a success for the North German regional economy.

Aurélie Alemany, CEO of enercity, concluded: “Our partnership is a positive signal for the German wind industry and the regional economy. After all, wind energy creates added value – especially at our company, production, and wind sites.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.