Axpo inaugurates Lålax wind farm in Finland

With a symbolic ribbon-cutting ceremony, Axpo has inaugurated the Lålax wind farm in the municipality of Vörå, Finland, in the presence of Finland’s Minister for Europe, Joakim Strand.

The company’s first Finnish onshore wind farm marks a significant step in the expansion of renewable energies in the Ostrobothnia region and the starting signal for further projects in Finland.

The wind farm was initially commissioned in September 2025 after a construction period of just 11 months and consists of four Vestas wind turbines, each with a rated output of 6.2 MW and a hub height of 134 m. The total capacity is 24.8 MW. With a projected annual production of around 70 million kWh, the wind farm theoretically supplies approximately 5400 Finnish single-family homes with clean electricity. The generated electricity is fed into the transmission grid via a purpose-built substation and marketed on the electricity exchange by Axpo Nordic.

Finland has legally committed to becoming climate-neutral by 2035 – one of the most ambitious goals worldwide. This project makes a concrete contribution to local energy supply and the achievement of national climate targets, while simultaneously strengthening the position of the Ostrobothnia region as a location for renewable energies.

Klaus Heckenberger, CEO of Volkswind and Head of Axpo’s Wind division, emphasised: “The inauguration of the Lålax wind farm is a special moment for us. It is our first wind energy project in Finland and the starting signal for what is to come. We have built up an attractive project pipeline in the country in recent years and look forward to the next projects.”

Joakim Ingves, Managing Director of Axpo Renewable Finland Oy, highlighted: “We are proud to have completed our first wind farm in Finland. The project is the result of the excellent work of our team in Vaasa, as well as close co-operation with the community and landowners. We thank everyone who contributed to the realisation of this project.”

The new wind farm also represents an important step for the municipality of Vörå. Jan Finne, Municipal Chief Executive of Vörå, explained: “The municipality of Vörå is very pleased with the co-operation with Axpo. The investment represents an important step for the development of our municipality and, together with Axpo, contributes to a sustainable and secure energy supply for the future.”

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