Vestas named as EnBW’s pre-selected tenderer for German wind project

Vestas has been named the pre-selected tenderer at EnBW’s 900 MW He Dreiht project to supply the offshore wind turbines, which, depending on a firm and unconditional order eventually being signed, will mark one of the world’s first commercial deployments of the new V236-15.0 MW offshore turbine. This means that this highly advanced turbine type has made its mark after only five months on the market.

Vestas was pre-selected through an EU tender process to provide V236-15.0 MW turbines for installation at the project in 2025. The He Dreiht project is located in the German North Sea within 85 km of the island of Borkum and 104 km west of the island of Helgoland.

With the industry’s largest swept area and a capacity factor of over 60% from the 115.5 m blades, the V236-15.0 MW turbine will deliver industry-leading park performance for EnBW at He Dreiht. The swept area of the turbine spans 43 742 m2 and depending on site-specific conditions, a single V236-15.0 MW turbine is capable of producing 80 GWh/yr.

Turbines are expected to begin being installed in 2Q2025, with full park commissioning anticipated for 4Q2025.

