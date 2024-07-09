Survitec HeliPPE secures multi-year PPE rental contract with Swire Renewable Energy

Survitec HeliPPE, a leading brand of global survival technology solutions provider Survitec, has secured a multi-year contract for personal protection equipment (PPE) from Swire Renewable Energy, a global service provider in the wind industry. This partnership is set to significantly support Swire's offshore operations in Europe and reinforce their commitment to prioritising technician health and safety.

Under the new agreement, Swire technicians will be equipped with a harness and Hansen Protection Seabreeze, a constant wear one-hour SOLAS and ISO-approved work suit for tough and demanding environments.

Technicians will also receive a Crewsaver ErgoFit SOLAS lifejacket designed for the offshore wind industry, for vessel transfer, and for working-at-height on the turbine. The ErgoFit SOLAS lifejacket is an ergonomic constant-wear solution with uncompromising in-water protection, including its fast-rotating inflation bladder and the EXOLOK cylinder retention system.

CEO of Survitec HeliPPE, Mads Enemark Nørgreen, said: “This contract marks a significant milestone for Survitec HeliPPE, demonstrating our ability to provide full-service offshore wind PPE solutions.

“We have an established logistics network to deliver on the contract requirements. Our asset management portal and application were key factors in Swire Renewable Energy selecting Survitec HeliPPE as their preferred and trusted PPE partner. This, combined with our quality products, full-service flexibility, and fast response times, sets us apart.”

Jørn Steffensen, Procurement & Fleet Specialist at Swire Renewable Energy, stated: “Easy access to high-quality, fully serviced PPE, along with the ability to track and manage our requirements and certificates for both project managers and technicians, were crucial in selecting Survitec HeliPPE. This agreement ensures that our technicians have the best safety equipment and provides us with the strategic advantage of scalability, allowing us to meet our PPE needs flexibly and conveniently as they arise.”

Through a comprehensive subscription model, Swire Renewable Energy will benefit from an integrated 'one-stop-shop' solution, strategically enhancing its PPE asset management. Swire coordinators will gain streamlined access to project management via the Survitec HeliPPE system, enabling efficient oversight of technicians, certifications, and orders. Additionally, technicians will have access to the Survitec HeliPPE app for seamless viewing of their orders and certifications, further optimising operational efficiency and providing a convenient and reliable service.

Subscription-based models have revolutionised many industries, providing end users greater control and convenience. Now, this approach extends to PPE, offering state-of-the-art equipment on demand.

Reconfiguring PPE requirements becomes effortless with a subscription-based model, offering multiple benefits to the offshore industry. This includes minimising downtime by ensuring technicians and crew have readily available, serviced PPE and necessary documentation. The flexibility to scale up or down supply without delays further enhances operational efficiency.

This model is particularly vital for wind energy companies, ensuring safe operations in harsh climates without the need for managing, warehousing, and financing PPE.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Terrawatt on the streamlining of the permitting process in Italy, before moving on to a regional report from Frost & Sullivan on the energy landscape in Asia Pacific. This issue looks at key topics such as wind installation vessels, offshore wind turbine foundations, weather analysis, solar maintenance, and more!