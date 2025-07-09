Empire Energy and Ellevo Group signs strategic joint venture

Empire Energy and Ellevo Group have announced the formation of a strategic joint venture, established in July 2025, to meet the evolving demands of the offshore wind industry across the UK, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM regions. The collaboration combines Empire’s hands-on operational experience with Ellevo’s technical expertise to enhance project delivery in the lifting and transport consultancy sector.

Operating under the name Empire Energy–Ellevo (e3), the joint venture provides co-ordinated solutions for lifting and heavy transport operations across the offshore wind project lifecycle. From pre-FEED and FEED studies through to marshalling, pre-assembly, commissioning, and operations and maintenance, e3 integrates engineering assurance with on-the-ground delivery experience.

The joint venture is focused on supporting clients with early-stage constructibility reviews, engineered lift planning, lifting operations management, inspection and verification, third-party assurance, and specialist consultancy services. With Ellevo’s engineering precision and Empire’s delivery expertise, the partnership is structured to enhance planning certainty, mitigate operational risk, and increase efficiency across complex offshore wind programmes.

Jordan Kelly, Managing Director of Ellevo Group, commented: “This joint venture marks a pivotal moment for both organisations. With Empire Energy’s operational footprint and Ellevo Group’s specialised engineering expertise, we are uniquely positioned to deliver next-generation lifting and transport consultancy services across the energy and infrastructure sectors.

“As projects become more complex and sustainability becomes a non-negotiable priority, clients are looking for partners who bring not just capability, but foresight. This partnership is about being proactive – anticipating challenges, engineering smarter solutions, and supporting the long-term success of our clients’ most critical operations.”

Mike Milledge, President of Empire Energy, added: “At Empire, our strength has always been in delivering offshore wind managed services with precision, reliability, and scale. This joint venture with Ellevo brings in world-class engineering, lift planning, and assurance capabilities that perfectly complement our operational expertise. It’s a powerful combination that reinforces our position as a trusted delivery partner in the sector.”

With offshore wind gaining momentum worldwide, Empire Energy–Ellevo is well-positioned to support developers, OEMs, and tier-one contractors with the advanced planning, engineering insight, and operational delivery needed to safely and efficiently realise their most ambitious projects. The joint venture’s proven track record on flagship developments – including Hornsea 2, Neart na Gaoithe, and Hinkley Point C – demonstrates its credibility and capacity to perform at scale. In parallel, Ellevo’s strong and growing presence in the Middle East – evidenced by its lifting management and assurance role on the groundbreaking NEOM project in Saudi Arabia, and an expanding portfolio in Qatar’s energy sector – further positions the JV for continued regional growth.

