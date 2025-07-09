RWE and ARC marine celebrate milestone in promoting marine biodiversity

RWE, one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies, in partnership with ARC marine, an industry leading marine nature inclusive design specialist, has celebrated the progress of their joint pilot project, Reef Enhancement for Scour Protection (RESP), at the Rampion offshore wind farm.

This first of its kind initiative, co-funded by Innovate UK, is delivering sustainable, nature-inclusive reef cubes® as an alternative to traditional rock scour protection, enhancing marine biodiversity while safeguarding critical offshore infrastructure.

Over the past 18 months, the RESP project has achieved several key milestones, marking significant progress in the application of reef cubes as a scour protection solution that can also achieve positive outcomes for biodiversity.

The team completed hydrodynamic stability testing of the reef cube scour pad at HR Wallingford’s advanced physical modelling facilities. The partners have also undertaken ecological ‘baseline’ surveys, secured a marine licence for the full-scale deployment of more than 75 000 reef cubes at Rampion offshore wind farm, and have now placed all contracts for deployment.

In addition, a scalable manufacturing process has been developed using locally-sourced, low-carbon, and recycled materials.

The reef cubes – designed and manufactured by ARC marine as a mix of 15 cm and 35 cm cubes – are engineered with rough surfaces and built-in shelter spaces that promote the settlement and protection of local marine species, such as European seabass, common starfish, and brown crab. This eco-engineered solution provides effective scour protection while fostering vibrant marine ecosystems.

Sven Utermöhlen, CEO of RWE Offshore Wind, shared: “RESP reflects RWE’s commitment to pioneering nature-positive solutions that support the resilience of our offshore wind assets and the biodiversity of marine ecosystems. We’re proud to partner with ARC marine to advance this innovative solution, which offers a practical and scalable approach to sustainable offshore development.”

Tom Birbeck, Founder and CEO of ARC marine, added: “This pilot is the world’s first full-scale deployment of nature inclusive designed reef cubes, an alternative to imported traditional rock scour protection, which creates valuable new habitats while still addressing engineering needs. We’re thrilled to see RESP move from concept to reality alongside RWE and see reef creation being actively explored during offshore energy construction.”

The data and insights gathered from the RESP pilot will help to assess the potential benefits of using nature inclusive design (NID) to increase biodiversity within future offshore developments while addressing a critical engineering issue. Deriving multiple benefits in this way delivers increased value and could lead to setting new practices for biodiversity integration across the renewables industry. RWE’s ambition to achieve a net positive impact on biodiversity for new assets by 2030 underlines the company’s wider ‘Growing Green’ strategy, which places sustainability at the core of every project.

RWE has a long-standing relationship with ARC marine, following the company’s winning RWE’s Innovation Ecology Award in 2022.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!