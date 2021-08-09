Rem Offshore and VARD partner up

VARD, one of the major global designers and shipbuilders of specialised vessels, and the Norwegian shipping company Rem Offshore, have announced the contracts of two Construction Service Operations Vessels (CSOVs) with an option for two additional vessels. The contracts for the firm two vessels have an indicative total value of €100 million.

The CSOVs are tailor-made for worldwide services and maintenance operations at offshore wind farms. The VARD 4 19 design, developed by Vard Design in Ålesund, Norway, is a highly versatile platform for all offshore windfarm support operations, focusing on onboard logistics, security, comfort, and superior operability.

The first vessel will be delivered from VARD in Norway in 1H2023. The hull will be built at Vard Braila in Romania. The second vessel will be built and delivered by Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam, scheduled for delivery in 2024. VARD’s specialised high technology subsidiaries will be involved with major deliveries onboard, and in the shipbuilding process of the vessels.

With a length of 85 m and a beam of 19.5 m, the vessels will have a height-adjustable motion-compensated gangway with elevator system, a height-adjustable boat landing system, and a 3D-compensated crane. The CSOVs will have an accommodation for 120 persons on board.

