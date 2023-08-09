Osbit supplies tower lifting tools to GE for Dogger Bank wind farm

Osbit, a UK-headquartered offshore technology company, has delivered twin wind turbine tower lifting tools to GE Vernova’s offshore wind business. The tools will initially be used in constructing the world’s largest offshore wind farm to date, Dogger Bank.

The wind farm, a joint venture between SSE Renewables, Equinor, and Vårgrønn, will be situated around 130 km off North East England’s coastline.

Osbit’s innovative tools have full DNV approval and will be used to lift and rotate the turbine tower sections of GE’s Haliade-X13MW wind turbines which are being used for the project. The turbines are some of the largest installed, with a rotor diameter of 220 m.

Osbit developed the systems locally, with the design process taking place at the company’s headquarters in Riding Mill, Northumberland. The systems’ production heavily drew upon the skills of the local engineering supply chain which supported in many aspects including fabrication, electrical parts, machined parts, and logistics. The tools were assembled, and loaded out from, Osbit’s Port of Blyth facility.

Osbit’s systems utilise electrically operated pawls to engage with the tower and are integrated with the crane via lifting straps. They also utilise electrical power to remove the risk of environmental impacts that can occur with hydraulic systems.

Osbit’s tools are controlled using handheld ruggedised tablets, which drive all functions wirelessly, while an extensive CCTV suite provides additional visibility for operators on the ground.

As well as enabling the movement of the towers from their construction site on to an offshore vessel, the systems will support installation from the vessel on to each monopile foundation offshore.

Osbit’s tools will be used on Jan De Nul’s new Voltaire jack-up vessel, which is designed to accommodate the installation of larger turbines. Osbit’s systems will work with Voltaire’s existing main crane, which has a capacity of over 3000 t.

Osbit Sales Director, Ben Webster, commented: "We're delighted to have successfully delivered this project to GE, a client we've enjoyed working with for many years, and to have done so utilising the skills of our local supply chain. "Offshore wind farms are becoming increasingly complex to install as they continue to grow, and we're thoroughly enjoying applying our expertise to support our customers in this evolving area. "We can't wait to see the systems in action now, enabling such an important clean energy project for North East England, the wider UK, and the world."