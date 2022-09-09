EDP Renewables connects a new wind farm in Sicily

EDP Renewables has connected a new wind farm in Sicily, Italy, in Fulgatore, a hamlet in the municipality of Trapani.

With nine turbines and a total capacity of 44 MW, the Fulgatore wind farm will be able to produce 83 GWh/y, enough to provide electricity to 27 680 households and reduce CO 2 emissions by approximately 39 000 tpy.

The wind farm was built in just 18 months following EDPR’s award of the fourth DM 2019 auction in January 2021.

Also thanks to this new connection, EDPR has reached a total installed wind capacity in Italy of 463 MW.

“We are very proud of this new investment, which underscores EDPR’s commitment to the Italian renewables market and testifies to our willingness to continue contributing for many more years to the socio-economic development of the regions in which we operate,” commented Roberto Pasqua, EDPR’s General Manager in Italy.

