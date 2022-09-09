Vena Energy to expand the development of offshore wind projects in Taiwan

Vena Energy has announced that it will launch two offshore wind projects, Wei-Na and Wei-Long, with a total capacity of 1.8 GW, to participate in auctions under Taiwan Phase 3 Offshore Wind Zonal Development.

The 1200 MW Wei-Na offshore wind project will be located 20 km off the coast of Miaoli County, with a site area of approximately 126 km2 and at a water depth of approximately 52 – 78 m. The 600 MW Wei-Long offshore wind project will be located 43 km outside Changhua County, and spans an area of approximately 76 km2, and a depth of approximately 40 – 62 m. The two offshore wind projects are expected to use large wind turbines with a single capacity of 14 MW to 20 MW.

Vena Energy is a fully integrated renewable energy developer, owner, and operator with over 200 wind and solar projects under operation, construction, and development, including over 10 GW of offshore wind capacity across the Asia Pacific region.

“The development and generation of offshore wind projects is instrumental to accelerating the energy transition. We are excited about Taiwan’s potential for offshore wind power. We will leverage our experience in other Asian markets and utilise our corporate PPA capabilities with international off-takers to develop a robust pipeline in APAC,” said Daniel Astbury, Head of Wind at Vena Energy.

“Vena Energy has operated and invested across the Taiwan renewable energy sector for several years, successfully building over 400 MW of solar capacity. The selected offshore wind sites have been carefully assessed to exclude environmentally sensitive and restricted areas. We will utilise our local experience and continue to engage with all our stakeholders to develop our offshore wind pipeline and contribute to Taiwan’s net zero emission target,” said Will Feng, General Manager of Offshore Wind Development in Taiwan.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, biofuels, green hydrogen, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report discussing the outlook for renewables in the US.