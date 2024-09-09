Jumbo Offshore completes TP T&I scope at Yunlin offshore wind farm

Jumbo Offshore has completed its transition piece (TP) transport and installation scope (T&I) on the Yunlin offshore wind farm (OWF) in Taiwan under a contract with Yunneng Wind Power Co., Ltd. For its role on the project, Jumbo Offshore deployed its DP2 heavy lift crane vessel, Jumbo Javelin.

Prior to undertaking the project, Jumbo Offshore carried out extensive project preparations to ensure a smooth, reliable project execution.

Following this, Jumbo Javelin was outfitted in a project-specific set-up. This included the Jumbo Fly-Jib modular crane boom extension. This feature can be mounted on a Jumbo J-Class vessel to increase the lifting height. With this, the vessel was provided with the capability to lift the 27 m high TPs.

Jumbo Javelin performed the final TP installation on 23 August 2024. The vessel was loaded out with TPs in Kaohsiung, transporting up to four 450 t TPs at one time. In total, Jumbo Javelin transported and installed 80 TPs during the project.

Jumbo Offshore completed its scope ahead of schedule, contributing to the client’s target of completing the OWF before the end of 2024 and maintaining an excellent QHSE record and safety culture during the project execution.

Water depths at the Yunlin OWF vary between 7 – 35 m. The shallower water location is not suitable for installation in DP mode. Therefore, Jumbo Offshore switched between installation on DP and installation on anchors, making full use of the vessel’s versatility.

The Yunlin OWF is located in the Taiwan Strait, between 8 – 17 km from the coast of Taiwan. Covering an area 82 km2, the OWF comprises 80 wind turbine generators, able to provide up to 640 MW clean electricity, sufficient to power 600 000 Taiwanese households.

