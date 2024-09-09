Ocean Winds enters contracts for SouthCoast Wind project

After a rigorous selection process led by the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources and Rhode Island Energy, Ocean Winds, a 50-50 joint venture owned by EDP Renewables and ENGIE, has been selected to negotiate contracts to provide 1087 MW of offshore wind power to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and 200 MW to the State of Rhode Island for its SouthCoast Wind project.

SouthCoast Wind has aimed to deliver its clean energy to the region’s electric grid by 2030.

“Today marks a pivotal moment for New England’s energy future, one where offshore wind will help meet Massachusetts’ and Rhode Island’s ambitious climate goals and the increasing demand for electricity. It is also an important milestone for Ocean Winds as we continue to strengthen our activities in the United States.” Said Craig Windram, CEO for Ocean Winds.

SouthCoast Wind has begun the next steps of negotiating contracts with Massachusetts’ and Rhode Island’s largest electric utilities. Project construction, which is expected in late 2025, will commence once it has received all federal, state and local permits, and pending final investment decision.

SouthCoast Wind’s bid includes numerous commitments and investments with partners and the community, featuring US$93 million allocated to initiatives such as local workforce development, fisheries and marine science research, environmental justice, and ratepayer support. SouthCoast Wind plans to marshal its turbines at the New Bedford (MA) Marine Commerce Terminal, have its operations and maintenance port at Foss Terminal in New Bedford, MA and will open a crew transfer and administrative hub in Rhode Island.

“We would like to acknowledge the leadership of Massachusetts Governor Healey and Rhode Island Governor McKee and their teams for their unwavering support for offshore wind and relentless drive to deliver equitable energy solutions for all of their citizens,” added Michael Brown, CEO, SouthCoast Wind and Ocean Winds North America. “We are ready to work together with the Administrations and state agencies, along with the business, community, labour and environmental sectors to build a new and just energy future.”

SouthCoast Wind moves forward

SouthCoast Wind’s project represents one of the largest ever energy investments in southern New England and will revitalise Brayton Point, a former coal-fired power plant, as a clean energy hub, drive innovation and investment in local supply chains, and provide decades of revenue stability and job creation across the region.

SouthCoast Wind will now begin the next steps of finalising agreements with the relevant utilities on the long-term contracts. The permitting of the project is on schedule with several important milestones in the coming months, including BOEM progressing the project’s Final Environmental Impact Statement.

In 2023, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut announced New England’s first offshore wind multi-state memorandum of understanding, which created a pathway for a coordinated selection of offshore wind energy.

