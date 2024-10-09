Green electricity for 17 000 households in Germany

The E.DIS subsidiary e.disnatur Erneuerbare Energien GmbH has agreed to build five new wind turbines in Mallnow near Frankfurt (Oder) in cooperation with GASAG AG. Construction will begin in October 2024, with an investment of over €40 million. The 250 m high turbines will produce 68 GWh/y of green electricity, which can supply almost 17 000 households. In addition, the five wind turbines will save 26 000 tpy of CO 2 compared to the conventional electricity mix.

The wind turbines have a total output of 28 MW. The selected type of turbine is characterised by high performance and efficiency and is suitable for regions with medium to strong winds. Mallnow is an ideal location for generating energy from wind power. The turbines will be connected to the public grid in summer 2025. The GASAG Group is already developing and operating several renewable plants using photovoltaics and wind power.

Matthias Trunk, GASAG Sales Director, said: "Wind energy is an important building block in our fossil-free future strategy. Together with our partner e.disnatur, we are building a large wind farm with the most modern 5 MW class systems. We are planning further renewable systems to significantly increase our green electricity production. Our focus is on wind and solar energy in Brandenburg. We are already using renewable electricity production for our regional electricity offers in the capital region."

Sebastian Noster, Managing Director of e.disnatur, added: "With this project, e.disnatur is proud to make an important contribution to regional energy supply and to the implementation of the energy transition. Our strength lies in our close cooperation with municipalities and regional partners who value us as a reliable and experienced player. In Mallnow, together with GASAG, we are building state-of-the-art wind turbines that not only supply green electricity to thousands of households, but also significantly improve the region's CO2 balance . As a subsidiary of E.DIS AG, we specialise in the development and operation of wind farms and photovoltaic systems in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Brandenburg, Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt. We rely on innovative technologies and sustainable solutions to make the region fit for the energy future. This project is a significant step towards a climate-neutral future, and we are convinced that the expansion of renewable energies will bring both ecological and economic sustainable benefits for the entire region."

