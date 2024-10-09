VARD secures offshore wind support vessel construction contract

VARD has announced the signing of another contract with Navigare Capital Partners, in close collaboration with Norwind Offshore, for the design and construction of a tailor-made commissioning service operations vessel (CSOV). This contract is a declaration of the first option linked to the contract signed in March.

The new vessel of VARD 4 19 design, has been developed by Vard Design in Ålesund in close partnership with Navigare Capital Partners and Norwind Offshore. Delivery of the CSOV is scheduled for 2Q27. The vessel will be constructed, commissioned and delivered from Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam.

This marks the sixth CSOV newbuild VARD is delivering to Norwind Offshore and partners since October 2021, in addition to an energy construction vessel and the conversion of a platform supply vessel (PSV) to a service operation vessel (SOV).

In addition to this contract the parties have also agreed on two new options where the first one can be declared later in 2024, and the second one in 2025.

The VARD 4 19 design is a highly versatile platform for highly efficient offshore wind farm support operations, emphasising onboard logistics, security, comfort, and superior operability. This 85 m vessel, with a beam of 19.5 m, will be equipped with a height-adjustable motion-compensated gangway featuring an elevator system, a 3D crane, and a height-adjustable boat landing system. Additionally, the vessel will be installed with advanced battery solutions.

The CSOV will provide accommodation for 87 persons on board.

Deliveries from VARD subsidiaries

The new vessel will have Vard Electro’s SeaQ Integrated Bridge System, a bridge solution with an intuitive user interface designed with the operator in focus to create a safer operational environment. Organised to achieve a clean and efficient workspace, the bridge emphasises ease of operation, safety, and ergonomics.

The vessel is prepared for a full digital vessel overview through the SeaQ Green Pilot, enabling the owner to have a comprehensive view of energy consumption statistics. For control and monitoring of the vessel’s systems, the newbuild will be equipped with Vard Electro’s SeaQ Integrated Automation, System (IAS)and Energy Power Management System (ePMS) to ensure full control of the vessel's hybrid system.

VARD’s specialised subsidiary, Seaonics, supports the environmental focus with an all-electric lift and handling package. This includes the ECMC 30 m walk-to-work gangway for safe personnel transfer and a 7 t 3D compensated crane for efficient cargo operations. This delivery will continue the series of gangways in delivery to Norwind Offshore from Seaonics.

Vard Interiors AS will deliver modern interior solutions and green HVAC-R and piping systems, aiming to create a comfortable living and working environment onboard the vessel.

VARD SVP Sales & Marketing Torgeir Haugan, said: “We are happy that Navigare Capital Partners and Norwind Offshore yet again shows VARD the trust for building one of their new vessels for their modern and growing fleet targeting the offshore renewable market. We look forward to the continuous collaboration.”

