EDF partners with Terra Firma Energy to optimise flexible generation portfolio

EDF, Britain’s biggest generator of zero carbon electricity, has partnered with Terra Firma Energy to optimise its 5 MW Droitwich flexible generation plant, bringing all of Terra Firma’s operational assets under a single optimiser for the first time.

The partnership will strengthen Terra Firma’s ability to deliver reliable, efficient energy while maximising commercial value across the UK power system.

Under the agreement, EDF will manage trading and dispatch across Terra Firma’s sites, capturing value from wholesale markets, the balancing mechanism, and ancillary services. By combining EDF’s market expertise with its Powershift optimisation platform, Terra Firma’s assets will provide critical flexibility to balance renewable generation and support grid stability.

Zach Dodds-Brown, Development Director at Terra Firma Energy, responded: “Having EDF manage all our assets is a real step forward. It ensures our portfolio works smarter, delivers tangible value for investors, and supports the UK’s transition to a low-carbon energy system.”

Stuart Fenner, Commercial Director at EDF’s Wholesale Market Services, added: “We’re excited to optimise Terra Firma’s Droitwich site alongside their wider portfolio. Consolidating their assets under EDF means maximum performance while helping keep the UK power system stable and secure.”

Terra Firma Energy is a UK-based developer, owner, and operator of flexible generation assets. With a growing portfolio of operational and development-stage sites, the company provides essential flexibility to the electricity system, supporting the integration of renewables and enhancing energy security.

