Jan De Nul expands activities in Taiwan with subsea cable contract

Jan De Nul has signed a contract with Synera Renewable Energy (SRE) for the installation of export cables on the Taiwanese wind farm, Formosa 4.

To bring the green energy ashore, Jan De Nul will transport, install, and protect 60 km of subsea cables. 55 km southwest of Formosa 4, the company was also selected as the preferred contractor for export cables on SRE’s wind farm, Formosa 6.

In less than a decade, Taiwan has built over 3 GW of offshore wind capacity, generated by 374 wind turbines. This puts the country in seventh place worldwide. With the projects currently under construction, Taiwan is expected to overtake Belgium into sixth place in 2025. By 2030, Taiwan hopes to exceed a capacity of 13 GW.

Jan De Nul has been active in Taiwan since 1990 and has contributed to the development of offshore wind energy from its start in 2017.

Wouter Vermeersch, Director Subsea Cables Offshore Energy at Jan De Nul, commented: “We have delivered several fully operational wind farms through large EPCI contracts, which means that we take on the entire project, from design and procurement to construction and installation. In addition, we have supported almost all of Taiwan’s wind farm developments with a wide range of transport and installation solutions, including pre-sweep operations, subsea rock installation, and cable laying services. We have been at the forefront in supporting Taiwan towards its pathway to net-zero emissions in 2050.”

Among the projects shaping Taiwan’s ambitions is the Formosa 4 wind farm, situated 20 km off Miaoli County’s coast. 35 turbines will generate a capacity of 495 MW, providing green energy to about half a million households. To bring this energy ashore, Jan De Nul will transport, install, and protect 60 km of subsea HVAC cables. The works will start in 2026 and continue in 2027. The company will deploy its cable-laying vessel, Willem de Vlamingh.

Wouter Vermeersch added: “With this new contract for Formosa 4 and our appointment as preferred contractor for Formosa 6, we continue our journey in Taiwan. We are currently installing cables for the Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms, and we are preparing the installation of export cables for Fengmiao 1 in 2026. This provides us with a continuous project portfolio outlook in Taiwan through 2028.”

This new contract comes shortly after the company received an award from the Belgian Embassy in Taiwan, highlighting its long-standing commitment to the development of offshore wind energy. Co-operation between Belgium and Taiwan has been on the rise for a number of years. According to the Belgian Embassy in Taipei, it has more than doubled between 2020 and 2025.

