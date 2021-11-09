RWE invests in French onshore wind farm

By deciding to invest in the Les Nouvions onshore wind farm, RWE is further expanding its renewables portfolio in France. The 44 MW wind farm is located in northern France in the Hauts-de-France region. Construction is expected to start at the beginning of 2022 and the project team has planned to fully commission the project in 2023.

Once completed, the wind farm will have 11 Nordex turbines (type N149/3960 TS 105). It has been calculated that the asset will generate enough green electricity to cover the annual needs of 22 700 French households.

RWE has ambitious goals in France. In 2020, the company acquired a French onshore wind and solar development pipeline of approximately 1.9 GW. The company has recently commissioned its first onshore wind farm, Les Pierrots (26.4 MW). Two other projects with a total capacity of 33 MW are expected to be completed in 2022. Beside the French projects, RWE is building onshore wind farms in the US, the UK, Poland, Sweden, the Netherlands and Germany.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including MISTRAS Group, Fugro, X1 Wind, Sulzer, and more.