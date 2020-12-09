Vestas receive new wind turbine order in Italy

Vestas has received a 39 MW order for an undisclosed project in Italy. The contract includes the supply and installation of 11 V136-3.45 MW wind turbines delivered in 3.5 MW Power Optimised Mode, as well as a 15-year Active Output Management 5000 service agreement.
Turbine delivery is expected for 2Q2021, whilst commissioning is planned for 4Q2021.
Since installing its first turbine in Italy in 1991, Vestas has been one of the leaders of the country’s wind industry. The company has over 4.3 GW of capacity installed, making it one of the main contributors to the expansion of wind energy, with a 40% market share.
Read the article online at: https://www.energyglobal.com/wind/09122020/vestas-receive-39-mw-wind-turbine-order-in-italy/