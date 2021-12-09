Independence Wind Energy project is completed

BHE Renewables has announced completion of its 54-MW Independence Wind Energy project. The project is near Ryan, Iowa, US, and uses 18 GE 2.82-MW wind turbines and two GE 2.3-MW wind turbines.

“The Independence Wind Energy project represents BHE Renewables’ first renewable energy project in Iowa,” said Alicia Knapp, President and CEO of BHE Renewables. “We are pleased to be delivering wind energy to Central Iowa Power Co-operative in support of their renewable energy goals.”

The completion of the Independence Wind Energy project grows BHE Renewables’ wind energy portfolio to 1719 MW. The project serves Central Iowa Power Co-operative under a 20-year power purchase agreement.

“We are very pleased to be working with BHE Renewables to continue expanding wind energy in this area,” said Bill Cherrier, CIPCO Executive Vice President & CEO. “The Independence Wind Energy project will help us continue to grow our wind portfolio on behalf of our customers.”

