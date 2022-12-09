Vestas secures 203 MW in USA

Vestas has received a 203 MW order to power an undisclosed wind project in the US. The order consists of 45 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines.

The order includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset.

Turbine delivery begins in 3Q23 with commissioning scheduled in 4Q23.

The customer and the project are undisclosed.

