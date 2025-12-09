Global Wind Service completes high-altitude wind project

Global Wind Service (GWS) has completed the second phase of the Soganli-Erimez wind project in Türkiye.

The project involved the full mechanical and electrical installation of 18 Vestas V150-4.5 MW turbines. Phase two commenced in mid-2025 and was completed on schedule.

This completion reflects the continued co-operation between GWS and Vestas and demonstrates GWS’s ability to manage complex projects in demanding settings.

Rasmus Ravn, Chief Operating Officer at GWS, commented: “Completing this project reflects GWS’s ability to operate reliably in demanding conditions while maintaining the highest safety and quality standards. My thanks go to all teams involved for their commitment and to our client for their continued confidence in GWS as a trusted installation partner.”

The Soganli-Erimez wind farm, located in the Bayburt City, northeast Türkiye, situated at altitudes up to 3000 m, posed significant challenges, including dense fog, frequent thunderstorms, and changeable mountain weather. Completion required detailed planning, careful risk management, and consistent execution across all teams, whilst ensuring the safety of all team members at all times. GWS’s technical capability and safety practices were central to project delivery.

