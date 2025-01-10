Nordex Group reaches 1 GW of sold turbines in Greece

In December 2024, PPC Renewables, a 100% subsidiary company of PPC Group, ordered 19 N149/5.X turbines from the Nordex Group in Greece. The turbines with hub heights of 100 m are intended for three projects totalling 100 MW nominal capacity. The orders also include the premium service for the maintenance of the turbines over a 20-year period.

The Rodopi, Livadaki, and Timenio wind farms will be built in northern Greece in the Rhodope Mountains, in the middle of the southern mainland in Phocis and in Arcadia on the Peloponnese peninsula. After completion in 2026, all three wind farms will generate more than 280 GWh, thus leading to the avoidance of more than 142 000 t of CO 2 emitted.

Thanks to the orders, the Nordex Group has now surpassed the 1 GW mark of sold turbines in Greece.

“With these new orders we are solidifying our position as a key player in the Greek market. We have surpassed the mark of 1 GW sold turbines and are proud of this success since we reactivated our business in Greece 2018. And we are very glad to partner now also with PPC Renewables. With the Delta4000 series, PPC will obtain a technology that will optimise the energy output of their wind farms,” said Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

