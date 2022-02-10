HTL Group to support wind turbine maintenance project

HTL Group have secured a high-value contract to supply a wide range of specialist bolting equipment to be used during the maintenance works of Nordex Delta4000 Wind Turbines, located onshore in Southern Norway.

The Delta4000 Turbine cuts the cost of energy by delivering much higher yields from any given site and has been designed to allows service operations to be conducted efficiently and safely.

The project, which will utilise HTL’s range of premium-quality rental equipment, is expected to last around 60 days. Included in the scope of controlled bolting equipment is a range of hand torque wrenches, square drive torque wrenches, tensioners and electric tension and torque pumps. The tools allow the customer to complete the job safely and efficiently, whilst also minimising the risk of incurring extra costs by having to have to tools serviced or calibrated due to their quality and durability.

Renewable energy is a major focus for the UK, and HTL Group are increasing efforts to support the industry with high-quality rental equipment, alongside their numerous rental benefits that customers can access, such as 24/7 support, tailored rental packages, no minimum hire periods, and rapid delivery times.

