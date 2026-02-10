Nexra secures O&M campaign in Taiwan

Nexra, Cadeler’s dedicated service concept, has announced the signing of a firm contract for the execution of an operations and maintenance (O&M) campaign in Taiwan, further demonstrating Cadeler’s strength within the expanding offshore wind aftermarket.

The contract, with an undisclosed client, has an expected value exceeding €20 million and will be executed across two offshore wind farms in Taiwan. The campaign will commence in March 2026, will run for 3 – 4 months, and will be carried out by Cadeler’s wind installation vessel Wind Maker.

The contract will be executed by Nexra – Cadeler’s dedicated service concept – which launched last year and is focused exclusively on the delivery of O&M services, supporting clients throughout the operational lifetime of offshore wind farms.

Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler, commented: “This contract underlines Nexra’s strength in execution and flexibility to respond quickly to client needs in the operational phase of offshore wind farms. In securing near-term campaigns such as this, Nexra demonstrates its ability to drive utilisation across Cadeler’s fleet, while continuing to deliver the reliability and technical expertise our clients expect.”

O&M activities accounted for approximately one-fifth of Cadeler’s total revenue in 2025, reflecting the increasing importance of this segment as the installed base of offshore wind turbines grows, and particularly as the most recent generations of large turbines enter operation globally. The rapid expansion of spinning turbines in the 10 – 15 MW segment requires capable, flexible vessels with the technical strength to handle more demanding service scopes, at increasing water depths, going forward.

In response to this market development, Cadeler established Nexra in 2025 as a focused platform for offshore wind service and maintenance activities, strengthening long-term client relationships and underlining Cadeler’s strategic emphasis on the aftermarket.

Gleerup added: “Being entrusted with O&M work in the Asia-Pacific region reflects the confidence placed in our local teams and our assets. Nexra allows us to support our clients throughout the lifecycle of their projects – from installation to long-term operations and maintenance, including main component exchange.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global this year! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!