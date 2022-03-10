Vestas secures Cordelio Power order

Vestas has received a 171 MW order from Cordelio Power to power the Moraine Sands wind project in Illinois, US. The order consists of 38 V150-4.5 MW turbines.

This project is an expansion of the 185 MW Glacier Sands wind farm, commissioned in November 2021, which consists of 43 V150-4.2 MW turbines delivered in 4.3 operating mode.

“Building off the successful commissioning and operations of the Glacier Sands wind farm, Vestas is thrilled to partner once again with Cordelio on the Moraine Sands wind project to collaboratively expand Illinois’ renewable energy footprint,” said Laura Beane, President of Vestas North America.

Cordelio’s CEO John Carson stated, “We offer our thanks to the Vestas team, who have played an important role in our US growth efforts by delivering high quality equipment to our projects in a timely, responsive way.”

The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a 20 year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset.

Turbine delivery begins in 4Q22.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including NOV, Shell Naturelle, Penspen, Future Market Insights, and more.