DNV officially authorised to issue certificates for offshore wind projects in Poland

DNV has been authorised by the Polish Ministry of Infrastructure to issue certificates for offshore wind farms and assembly of power output equipment in Poland. The certification will be executed according to Polish law requirements, reflected in DNV’s Service Specification ‘Project certification of wind power plants’.

“Poland is planning impressively rapid growth in offshore wind,” said Kim Sandgaard-Mørk, Executive Vice President for Renewables Certification at DNV. “Bringing a technology to a new market with new players also brings new challenges. Certification offers a proven, structured, and well-trusted way to minimise and manage the risks of rolling out a technology in an emerging offshore wind market like Poland. We are honoured to continue serving the Polish wind energy market.”

Krystian Slodzinka, Project Manager Renewables Certification at DNV, added: “We are working closely with the Ministry of Infrastructure and are very happy to see the industry’s positive reception to DNV’s Polish-dedicated certification scheme. This scheme has significantly helped the industry to establish a shared understanding between the globally accepted certification process and the specific requirements of Polish law. This official authorisation is reflecting the confidence that the Ministry of Infrastructure has placed in our expertise and commitment to support the safe and reliable growth of Poland’s offshore wind industry.”

This move by Poland to expand its offshore wind capacity is supported by DNV’s 2022 Energy Transition Outlook Report which states that the share of offshore wind in total wind electricity generation will increase steadily, rising globally from 8% in 2020 to 34% in 2050.

In terms of the percentage of regional electricity demand supplied from bottom-fixed and floating offshore wind, Europe will remain in the leading position throughout the forecast period.

