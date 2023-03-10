Inland and Coastal Marina Systems installs new O&M base berthing to support Scottish offshore wind farm

Supporting Scotland’s growing offshore energy sector, Inland and Coastal Marina Systems (ICMS) has installed a heavy-duty pontoon system in Eyemouth Harbour as part of the new operations and maintenance (O&M) base for the Neart na Gaoith offshore wind farm.

The bespoke pontoon system comprises a 58 x 4 m pontoon and a 27 x 4 m pontoon, both with 1 m freeboard to match that of the vessels, creating a quality berthing facility for crew transfer vessels (CTVs) serving the new wind farm which is situated 15.5 km off the coast of Fife.

With a capacity for displacement vessels up to 140 t, both pontoons are connected to the shore via 28 x 1.5 m access bridges and are with topped with GRP decking suitable for commercial application offering excellent anti-slip properties.

Illumination from high-level lighting further ensures safe working conditions for workers and CTV crews all year round, day and night, during the commissioning and ongoing maintenance phases of the Neart na Gaoith offshore wind farm.

“We installed NNG’s new pontoons in the busy harbour basin, on the marine side, during the build phase of the O&M building, which meant working closely with multiple contractors to ensure the project was completed safely and on time,” said Calum MacDougall, Engineering Sales Manager at ICMS.

“We’ve been delighted to be involved with a project that will bring long lasting benefits to the local community, businesses, and the economy.”

