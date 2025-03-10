Briggs Marine takes delivery of new maintenance support vessel

Briggs Marine has taken delivery of its new state-of-the-art maintenance support vessel, MV Forth Constructor, built by Freire Shipyard in Spain.

The much-anticipated addition to the Briggs’ fleet represents a major achievement in the company’s ongoing commitment to providing market-leading marine services. The 40 m DP2 vessel, designed to Briggs’ specification by Cintranaval in conjunction with Freire Shipyard, will enable Briggs to continue to expand and develop its offering in contracts with UK government and port and harbour authorities, as well as providing services to the offshore wind and renewables sector.

The primary role of the Forth Constructor will be the servicing of heavy moorings and navigation marks, but the vessel is also well-equipped to carry out a range of offshore support tasks including diving and remotely operated vehicles, seabed investigation and survey, offshore wind support and crucially, with a draught of only 2.5 m, inshore cable laying operations.

MV Forth Constructor is equipped with a DP2 position keeping capability with diesel-electric propulsion, offering significantly improved fuel efficiency and technical resilience. The vessel meets or exceeds all current and anticipated emissions standards. MV Forth Constructor has generous deck outfit configured for maximum crew safety and continued service in arduous conditions where required. The vessel has comfortable accommodation for six crew and up to 10 project members. Crew comfort has been prioritised with well-appointed ensuite cabins for crew members, and the builder has paid particular attention to minimising noise and vibration levels throughout the vessel.

Additional features of the new maintenance support vessel include an active heave compensated crane, a generous moonpool, a demountable A-frame, four-point mooring capability, and a dedicated survey/project office to provide greater flexibility and adaptability for a diverse range of clients. The demountable crew transfer vessel (CTV) boarding ladder enhances the vessel’s ability to support offshore wind farm projects.

“Partnering with Freire Shipyard has seen Briggs’ concept developed effectively and efficiently. They have not only provided the technical aspects of construction but have brought innovative solutions to the project. Their comprehensive approach has been crucial in achieving the project’s milestones, and we look forward to bringing our new vessel into service and to working with Freire in the future. We are also pleased to continue our positive relationship with Lombard for financing arrangements on this project,” commented Iain Ross, Briggs Marine’s Director of Port and Marine. “The ship, which has taken over two years to conceptualise and build, represents a genuinely novel solution to a wide range of demands, including our mainstay of moorings and aids to navigation maintenance.”

Freire Shipyard CEOs, Marcos Freire and Guillermo Freire, added: “We are proud to have delivered MV Forth Constructor and delighted that it has performed well on trials, demonstrating its versatility and impressive manoeuvrability. This project marks an advancement in our capability to deliver innovative technical solutions globally.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

