FuturEnergy Ireland and SSE Renewables secure planning grant for wind farm

Leading renewable energy partners FuturEnergy Ireland and SSE Renewables have been granted planning permission by An Bord Pleanála for the development of Gort Uí Rathaile wind farm close to the Cork/Kerry border.

The onshore wind development, which has received consent for 13 turbines and is located approximately 4 km from Ballyvourney in County Cork, would support both national and global climate action. The clean, home-produced electricity generated would also boost Ireland’s energy security and reduce dependence on expensive fossil fuels.

Delivery of the wind farm will be subject to the project securing a route to market as well as a final investment decision by co-developers FuturEnergy Ireland and SSE Renewables.

Sinead O’Malley, Development Director at FuturEnergy Ireland, commented: “This planning grant for Gort Uí Rathaile wind farm represents another milestone in the FuturEnergy Ireland and SSE Renewables portfolio and the combined commitment to a greener, more resilient energy future for Ireland. With one rotation of a wind turbine powering a typical Irish home for 17 hours, this project will play a vital role in achieving Ireland’s climate action goals.

O’Malley added: “Ireland’s reliance on fossil fuel imports — costing €1 million/h — puts both the economy and energy security at risk. Generating more renewable, home-produced electricity is critical for stabilising household energy costs as well as for strengthening resilience against global energy uncertainties.”

Gordon Kyle, Lead Project Development Manager for SSE Renewables, continued: “The decision by An Bord Pleanála to grant planning permission for Gort Uí Rathaile wind farm is very welcome. The project represents a critical investment in Ireland’s carbon-neutral future and underscores the country’s commitment to generating 80% of electricity from renewable sources by 2030. This planning grant also marks another step forward for the SSE Renewables and FuturEnergy Ireland co-development portfolio following the completion of Lenalea wind farm in County Donegal in 2023 and the consenting of the proposed Sheskin South wind farm in North County Mayo in 2024.”

The local economy would also benefit from annual local rates contributions and employment opportunities. This would have a significant positive impact on local infrastructure and amenities from roads and public lighting to libraries and fire services. During construction, up to 60 jobs will be created while six long-term roles will be required to run the wind farm during operations. Demand for a wide range of products and services will also create indirect employment and boost the local community.

A key feature of the Gort Uí Rathaile project is its significant community benefit fund. The project partners are committed to delivering a fund which would deliver hundreds of thousands of euro annually to the local community when the wind farm enters commercial operation. The fund would be governed by an associated committee made up of local community members and it would support local community groups and projects.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our last issue of the year! The Winter issue of Energy Global is out now; this issue kicks off with a guest comment from Veronica Maxted, Director of Renewables at RS Group before moving on to a regional report on the current state of the renewables industry in North America. This edition of the magazine also explores key topics such as inspection and maintenance, solar optimisation, energy storage technology, geothermal drilling and operations, and much more. With contributions from key industry leaders such as Viridien, Hexagon, DNV Energy Systems, and Halliburton, among others, dive into the issue and see what you could learn.