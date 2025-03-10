German Offshore Wind Energy Association calls for investments in port expansion

The German Offshore Wind Energy Association (BWO) is appealing to the members of the German Bundestag to use the funds from the planned special fund of €500 billion specifically for the urgently needed port expansion in Germany.

The list of investment areas under consideration includes, among others, energy infrastructure and transport infrastructure – both of which are essential elements for the expansion of offshore wind energy.

“Ports play a central role in both the energy transition and security policy. Their heavy-duty areas can be used both for the expansion of offshore wind energy and for military purposes. Unfortunately, such areas are still too scarce in Germany. Such expansion would improve the location conditions for the German offshore wind industry and at the same time contribute to strengthening security policy,” explained Stefan Thimm, Managing Director of the BWO.

The port of Esbjerg in Denmark could serve as a model here, as it has expanded its capacity for both offshore wind development and military use through targeted investments. The European Investment Bank recently provided €115 million to optimise the infrastructure for dual use.

“A similar strategic approach is also necessary for Germany. I welcome the fact that the CDU/CSU and SPD agreed to use all the potential of renewables even before the start of their coalition negotiations. However, the targets for the expansion of offshore wind energy that have already been set by law require more efficient port infrastructure that enables the transport and installation of new systems. At the same time, military actors also benefit from more robust port facilities. The port expansion thus fits perfectly into the investment priorities sought by parliamentarians to strengthen the strategic resilience of Germany and Europe,” added Thimm.

Additional funds for port expansion can also be provided from the proceeds of offshore wind auctions. These also provide a source of financing to strengthen maritime infrastructure in the long term and support the industry's expansion goals.

“The new federal government is urgently called upon to regulate the financing of port expansion. Unfortunately, the traffic light government has failed to do this. Without a clear strategy for providing sufficient funds, the future federal government would jeopardise the timely expansion of offshore wind energy and carelessly miss the opportunity for jobs and value creation along the German coasts,” concluded Thimm. “I am pleased that the Union faction supported the demand of the port industry and the states last year to increase port burden equalisation from the current €38 million to at least €400 million/y.”

The BWO calls on politicians to explicitly consider port expansion as a national task in the negotiations on the special fund and thus to strengthen both the energy transition and Germany's security policy resilience.

