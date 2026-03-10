Nordex Group receives orders from wpd totalling almost 280 MW in Germany

Long-standing customer, wpd, has ordered 40 turbines from the Nordex Group for nine projects in Germany.

The total capacity of the orders amounts to 279.2 MW. The orders also each include a premium service contract for the maintenance of the turbines over a period of 15 years.

The Nordex Group is supplying a total of 36 N163/6.X wind turbines as well as four N175/6.X turbines. The turbines are intended for various wind farms in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, North Rhine-Westphalia, Hesse, and Lower Saxony.

All turbines will be installed on hybrid towers. For the N163 turbines, a hub height of 164 m is planned, while the N175 turbines will be installed on hybrid towers with a height of 179 m. Delivery and installation of the turbines for the respective projects are scheduled for 2027. Afterwards, the turbines will mainly be operated in the 7 MW mode.

Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Central of the Nordex Group, commented: “wpd’s decision to select our technology again – this time including the N175/6.X turbines – after their significant order of nearly 126 MW in September 2025, is a strong endorsement of both our teams’ capabilities and our technological competence. We are very pleased to continue our partnership, which has grown over many years.”

