ORLEN Neptun selects Polish companies for Baltic East FEED

A consortium of three companies – PROJMORS ASE Group Sp. z o.o., RAMBOLL Polska Sp. z o.o. and Enprom Sp. z o.o. – will perform preliminary design works and design works, develop FEED technical parameters, and obtain building permits for the Baltic East offshore wind farm. The entities engaged have extensive experience gained both in the completion of the first phase of domestic offshore wind power projects and in the development of projects abroad. The participation of Polish companies at this key stage of the Baltic East project is part of the implementation of the industry’s development strategy based on the so-called local content, i.e. utilising the potential of the local supply chain.

The works will include the preparation of comprehensive technical documentation and a detailed cost estimate for the investment, which will enable precise planning of further stages of the project. These measures will also significantly reduce the risks associated with potential delays and unforeseen cost increases during the construction of the farm.

Studies will aim for the 900 MW Baltic East offshore wind farm with the potential to provide clean energy to more than 1 million households. This is an important step towards increasing the share of renewable energy sources in the Polish energy mix and strengthening national energy independence.

Numerous Polish entities will be engaged in the process, including Geofizyka Torun S.A., archeological company Glesum, Maritime University of Szczecin, the National Institute of Telecommunications, Polish Naval Academy, Squadron Sp. z o.o., and ASE Offshore Sp. z o.o. The participation of domestic companies and scientific institutions not only strengthens their position in the offshore wind sector, but also contributes to building competences and developing technology for energy transition in Poland.

“When implementing strategic investments, we strive to make use of the potential of Polish companies, and their participation at the farm design stage is a clear indication that, thanks to the experience gained in the first phase of offshore wind power industry development, the domestic market is increasingly ready to invest in the rapidly growing offshore wind power sector. The formation of a domestic supply chain is a joint effort by suppliers, investors, public institutions and industry organisa-tions, as well as measures taken by the government, which are already showing their first results,” said Janusz Bil, President of the Management Board of ORLEN Neptun.

The works performed as part of FEED are a crucial engineering stage preceding the start of the actual construction works of the offshore wind farm. The project consortium will carry out detailed analyses of geotechnical, hydrological, and wind conditions at the chosen location, and will also develop technical specifications for turbines, foundations, substations, and offshore wind cable infrastructure. Not only will these measures result in a precise assessment of investment and operating costs, but also in the selection of the most effective technologies and the optimal layout of the farm.

The results of the FEED works will enable the development of building permit designs and the application for building permits for the entire farm infrastructure. They will also support the process of assessing the environmental impact of the connection infrastructure and enable more accurate cost estimates and identification of key risks, thus providing an important analysis for the investor to make the final investment decision (FID) on the construction of the farm. Managing risks properly at this stage will help avoid costly changes in further phases of the project and ensure safe and efficient operation of the farm for many years.

In December 2025, the Baltic East project was among the winners of the first Polish auction for offshore wind farms conducted by the President of the Energy Regulatory Office, which enabled the project to move forward to an advanced stage of development. The Baltic West project, which includes four licenses in the Oder Bank region, is being run in parallel. These projects support the ORLEN Group’s strategy, which envisages 12.8 GW of installed capacity in renewable energy sources by 2035.

