Aker Solutions unveils three floating wind foundation designs

Aker Solutions has introduced three floating wind foundation designs – the YFloat, CONFloat-Omega, and CONFloat-7C – that maximise energy production, simplify construction, and reduce maintenance.

All three foundation designs have passive ballast systems and the capability of supporting turbines that are 15 MW and larger.

Henrik Inadomi, Executive Vice President for New Energies at Aker Solutions, responded: “These three foundations build on our strong heritage in concrete and steel floaters developed through Aker Solutions, reflecting our continued evolution in the offshore wind industry. We are drawing on our experience and expertise to reduce costs and develop efficient products and value chains for future offshore wind projects.”

The YFloat is an advanced steel floating substructure designed to provide a stable and efficient platform for wind turbines. Its symmetrical design facilitates efficient pre-fabrication with the option of local assembly, reducing material usage and simplifying the manufacturing process. The YFloat offers scalability that facilitates higher power generation and reduced levelised cost of energy.

The CONFloat-Omega is a circular concrete floater concept featuring a moonpool at its centre and an offset turbine and tower, specifically designed for harsh environmental conditions. The concrete material and robust construction ensure high resistance to fatigue and minimal maintenance requirements.

The CONFloat-7C draws on the CONDEEP designs, with a 7-cell configuration featuring a centralised turbine and tower. This design reduces integration and completion draught, thereby enabling a wider range of execution locations and ports.

Aker Solutions possesses a portfolio of offshore projects, with expertise spanning jackets, gravity-based structures, mooring solutions, topsides, and floating foundations in both steel and concrete. The company’s data-driven approach and digital solutions ensure cost-effective and efficient project execution from engineering to installation.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.