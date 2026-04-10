Hexicon completes divestment of TwinHub project

Hexicon AB has entered into and completed a sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with a leading global provider of advanced maritime and offshore engineering solutions regarding the divestment of the TwinHub project company, Wave Hub Ltd in Cornwall, the UK.

Under the agreement, Hexicon has divested its entire 100% stake in the project, including associated assets and liabilities, for a total consideration of GBP 1.

Hexicon acquired Wave Hub Ltd in 2021. The site was previously permitted for wave power and, over the past few years, Hexicon has progressed significant work to re-permit and adapt the site for a floating offshore wind farm. Following a combination of significant increases in inflationary pressures and supply chain costs, Hexicon recognised an impairment on the project in December 2025, which was announced in January 2026.

Hexicon’s CEO, Marcus Thor, said: “Since early 2024, Hexicon has been focused on divesting the Project to a strategic partner seeking to enter the floating offshore wind sector. We are pleased to have identified a new strategic player, which will enable the site to progress and contribute to the global commercialisation of floating offshore wind.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2026 is here! The Spring issue starts with a report about price cannibalisation, and the effects on the renewable energy industry before moving on to articles on topics including electrical infrastructure, solar optimisation, and site surveys and mapping, with contributors from industry leaders such as CESI SpA, APEM Group, North Star, and more – don’t miss out!