Industry first completion of silent monopile installations

Van Oord has installed three monopile foundations using GBM Works' jetting solution in combination with CAPE’s vibro lifting tool for the first time at commercial scale, marking a major industry milestone in silent offshore installation. Designed to reduce underwater noise and minimise impact on marine life, the method was deployed at Ecowende's Hollandse Kust West wind farm using Van Oord's new offshore wind installation vessel Boreas.

As a longstanding frontrunner in offshore wind innovation, Van Oord is committed to reducing ecological impact without compromising installation performance. GBM Works' VibroJet® technology supports this ambition by combining vibrations with controlled water jets inside the monopile to fluidise the soil and reduce resistance. GBM's in-depth understanding of how water jets interact with different soil conditions allowed for precise operational control, guided by the purpose-built Fluidflow® prediction model. Deployed from Van Oord's jack-up vessel Boreas, the technology has demonstrated strong potential in the dense sand layers typical of the Dutch North Sea.

Jan Willem Elleswijk, Project Director at Van Oord, said: “The successful execution demonstrates that large scale silent installation technologies are maturing rapidly. We are pleased to have applied this innovation as part of the full foundation installation scope at Hollandse Kust West, where all 52 monopiles were installed using our vessel Boreas, once again demonstrating the vessel’s outstanding capabilities.”

Erik de Man, Chief Technology Officer at GBM Works, added: 'This commercial scale application confirms that VibroJet is a robust and highly controllable monopile installation method, even in dense sand conditions. By combining vibration with precisely controlled water injection, we optimise installation performance while significantly reducing the impact on the marine environment, setting a new benchmark for responsible monopile installation.”

The VibroJet installations were carried out in combination with CAPE Holland's Vibro Technology, which uses vertical vibrations to temporarily reduce soil resistance, allowing monopiles to sink under their own weight.

Marc van Rooijen, Chief Commercial Officer at CAPE Holland, explained: 'The hard seabed conditions at Hollandse Kust West represent one of the most challenging environments in the Dutch North Sea, which makes this achievement particularly significant. We are proud to have contributed to proving that ecological and efficient can go hand in hand.”

The achievement strongly aligns with Ecowende’s ambition to build the most ecological offshore wind farm to date, with the goal of developing offshore wind in harmony with nature, enhancing the biodiversity of the North Sea and reducing impacts on birds, bats, and marine mammals. Data collected during the Vibro and VibroJet installations of the monopiles will also validate predictive models for underwater sound and pile behaviour, supporting broader adoption of low-noise installation methods worldwide.

Arjan Hamoen, Construction Director at Ecowende, concluded: 'I'm very proud that our project team and partners were able to bring an innovative foundation installation technique from idea to full scale VibroJet monopile installation. Through detailed preparation and strong collaboration, we completed this challenging operation within a tight schedule. That teamwork resulted in a well-executed, successful installation campaign – with VibroJet monopiles installed to target depth. This is a major step forward, and one that may help us build wind farms in greater harmony with nature.”

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