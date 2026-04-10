Nordex Group lands 80 MW contract in Spain

At the end of March 2026, the Nordex Group received a new order in Spain for initially 80 MW.

A customer has ordered 13 N175/6.X turbines for a wind farm in Spain. The order also includes a Premium Service agreement for a period of 20 years.

The order also provides for the option to expand the wind farm by an additional 40 MW, which would increase the total capacity of the project to 120 MW in the future.

The turbines will be supplied on tubular steel towers with hub heights of 112 m. The installation of the wind turbines is set to begin in spring 2027, with commissioning expected end of 2027.

Francisco Cejudo, Director of Sales Spain at Nordex Group, stated: “The project utilising our newest N175/6.X turbine technology further strengthens our footprint in Spain and contributes to the country’s continued expansion of renewable energy capacity.”

The names of the customer and wind farm are not disclosed.

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