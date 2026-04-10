VSB commissions new wind farm in France

VSB France has commissioned a new wind farm, Éoliennes de Bosjean, located in Saint-Sulpice in the Puy-de-Dôme department.

Located in the municipality of Saint-Sulpice, the wind farm comprises six Vestas V110 wind turbines with a total installed capacity of 12.8 MW. Annual electricity generation is estimated at 24 GWh, equivalent to the yearly electricity consumption of more than 12 000 residents, while avoiding approximately 7800 tpy of CO 2 emissions.

During the construction phase, VSB France ensured that contracts were awarded to local and regional companies, notably working with TP Lyaudet for the earthworks, OTE for the civil engineering works, and Cegelec for the network infrastructure package. CIC Corporate & Institutional Banking supported VSB in the financing of the project. VSB France developed and constructed the wind farm and now provides its technical and administrative management.

The wind farm is equipped with a patented next-generation bird detection system supplied by BIOSECO, a European partner.

Maël Lagarde, Managing Director of VSB France, commented: “With this new commissioning, we now have two wind farms in the Puy-de-Dôme department. Thanks to these two sites, we will generate no less than 102 GWh, making it possible to avoid 30 000 tpy of CO 2 emissions. This is a great example of how a region can be part of the energy transition and contribute to sustainability for future generations.”

Dr Felix Grolman, CEO of VSB Group, added: “France is one of VSB’s key markets in Europe. With projects such as Bosjean, we are demonstrating that local value creation, technological innovation, and environmental benefits can be combined. As an international developer and operator of renewable energy projects, we are proud to help advance the energy transition in France alongside our partners.”

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