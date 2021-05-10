Siemens Gamesa chosen as preferred supplier for Taiwanese wind projects

The strong collaboration between Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (Siemens Gamesa) and customer Hai Long Offshore Wind Project (Hai Long) has been extended to 1044 MW. Siemens Gamesa’s largest offshore agreement in Taiwan to date now covers the Hai Long 2B (232 MW) and Hai Long 3 (512 MW) projects. The preferred supplier agreement for Hai Long 2A (300 MW) was announced on 13 November 2019.

Flagship SG 14-222 DD offshore wind turbines and service for the full volume of the project are included in the preferred supplier agreement. The agreement remains subject to contract and final investment decision from Hai Long consortium partners, Canadian independent power producer (IPP) Northland Power Inc. and Taiwan-based developer Yushan Energy Co., Ltd., jointly owned by Mitsui & Co., Ltd. in Japan and Yushan Energy Pte., Ltd. in Singapore. This is expected in 2022.

Siemens Gamesa will deliver SG 14-222 DD offshore wind turbines to all three wind power projects of Hai Long. The exact number of machines remains to be determined. The SG 14-222 DD offshore wind turbines are planned to be installed 50 km off the coast of Changhua County. Each turbine will have a capacity of 14 MW and feature a rotor diameter of 222 m using 108 m long Siemens Gamesa IntegralBlades.

The Hai Long offshore wind undertaking consists of three separate projects: Hai Long 2A (300 MW), Hai Long 2B (232 MW) and Hai Long 3 (512 MW). Recently, the 300 MW Hai Long 2A’s Industrial Relevance Proposal was conditionally approved subject to certain conditions to be fulfilled by Hai Long as agreed with the Taiwanese authorities.

Siemens Gamesa is currently constructing a Nacelle Assembly Facility in Taichung, towards start production in 3Q2021. With the conditional approval of the Hai Long 2A Industrial Relevance Proposal, a factory expansion will start in 2022, subject to final investment decision by the project partners. This will more than double the plot area up to approximately 80 000 m2, as well as more than double the number of Siemens Gamesa employees working in the factory. The expansion will broaden the production scope with new production halls to be constructed on the extended plot.

