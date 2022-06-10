Vestas secures 101 MW order in Italy

ERG has placed a 101 MW order with Vestas for the Mineo Militello Vizzini wind park, to be located in Sicily, Italy. The contract includes the supply and installation of 24 V136-4.2 MW wind turbines, as well as a multi-year active output management (AOM 5000) service agreement.

“We are very happy to announce our partnership with ERG for this project, which is the largest one we have signed in the last fifteen years in Italy. This signature highlights the versatility of our 4 MW platform and adds more than 100 MW of clean energy to the Italian energy mix, supporting, once again, the country’s energy transition towards a more sustainable future,” says Vestas Head of Italy, Francesco Amati.

Turbine delivery is planned by 2Q23, whilst commissioning will take place in 2H23.

The project adds to the more than 5.4 GW wind turbines installed or under construction by Vestas in Italy, which accounts for a market share of more than 40%.

