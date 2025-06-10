Kishorn Port secures investment for major expansion

The Deputy First Minister, Kate Forbes, has announced investment of up to £24 million by the Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) in Kishorn Port’s £42.2 million Phase 1a expansion project.

This funding is key to delivering the development, which will enable Kishorn to play a pivotal role in the delivery of offshore wind projects in Scotland and elsewhere.

The project includes expansion of the dry dock and land reclamation, enabling the manufacture of floating offshore wind foundations.

With a quarry on site, Kishorn is suited to the manufacturing of concrete floating offshore wind substructures, with local content, laydown, marshalling, and integration and assembly possible at the port as part of the wider project in the long-term.

Importantly, this expansion will provide the catalyst for the support and creation of employment in Wester Ross and the wider Highlands, benefiting communities across the area.

The expanded facilities are forecast to attract projects with the potential of supporting up to 1500 jobs, when the port is fully developed. During the construction phase, 84 jobs will be created for up to 18 months.

This development opens Kishorn to new market opportunities and it is receiving strong expressions of interest to utilise the enlarged dry dock area, along with the additional laydown space, for floating offshore floating wind and decommissioning projects.

The expansion project is another highly significant milestone in the continuing development of Kishorn Port and the port is very grateful to HIE and the Scottish government for their support.

The principal contractor for the project is RJ McLeod, based in Scotland, with offices in Dingwall and a long-established track record in the Highlands. Supporting services are also being delivered by Scottish firms: marine consulting civil engineers, Wallace Stone; environmental consultants, Affric, and; project management consultants, Leapmoor.

