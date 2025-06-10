RWE inaugurates first wind farm in Brittany

RWE has announced the official inauguration of the Beg Ar C’Hra wind farm, located in the municipalities of Plounévez-Moëdec and Plounérin, in Brittany, France. The project was co-developed in partnership with the Lannion-Trégor semi-public company (SEM). This collaboration led to the granting of the environmental permit in 2022 without appeal. Construction of the wind farm began a year later, in the autumn of 2023, with successful commissioning in November 2024.

The Beg Ar C’Hra wind farm is a prime example of a partnership that fosters mutual benefits by promoting continuous dialogue with local stakeholders, thereby facilitating the project’s integration in the local environment. The wind farm comprises four Nordex N117 turbines, with a combined installed capacity of 14.7 MW – enough to meet the annual electricity needs, including heating, of approximately 7000 households.

Katja Wünschel, CEO RWE Renewables Europe & Australia, said: “With the inauguration of the Beg Ar C’Hra wind farm, RWE reaches a milestone in its activities in Brittany and demonstrates its ability to deliver complex projects through a collaborative approach. This wind farm embodies our commitment to promoting an inclusive energy transition, integrated into its local environment and developed in partnership with local stakeholders.”

The Beg Ar C’Hra wind farm has been developed in close co-operation with local partners from the outset. RWE has been collaborating with various experts to assess the potential environmental impact of the turbines. As a result, several measures were implemented, including the planting of hedgerows, the creation of a pond to support amphibian habitats, and the development of wintering areas for reptiles.

In the municipality of Plounévez-Moëdec, a project to bury overhead power lines has also been carried out, which will be completed in Plounérin in the coming weeks. Overall, these initiatives have helped to build strong support for this project in Brittany.

