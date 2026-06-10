Eurowind Energy Romania receives construction permits for hybrid wind-solar park

Eurowind Energy Romania has received construction permits for the Siminoc hybrid wind-solar park in Constanta County, Romania.

This is a significant step forward for one of the company’s largest projects in Romania. The project will have a capacity of 49.6 MW, comprising 24.8 MW of wind capacity and 24.8 MW of solar capacity, and will provide approximately 120 GWh of annual output.

The Siminoc project will be able to produce enough clean energy to power 50 000 households.

Construction is set to begin in 2027, with commissioning scheduled for 2028.

Beyond energy generation, Siminoc will create jobs during construction and permanent roles in operation, while contributing to community budgets through taxes and duties.

With this permit, Eurowind Energy takes a big step closer to its 1 GW portfolio target in Romania. This reflects not just project volume, but also the company’s ability to execute complex, hybrid energy solutions.

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