The Nordex Group secures 100 MW order in Eastern Europe

The Nordex Group has won a new 100 MW order in Eastern Europe.

The contract includes the supply and commission of 17 wind turbines.

The order comprises N163/5.X turbines and includes a multi-year service and maintenance agreement to support reliable turbine performance over the long term. Full start of operation of the turbines is scheduled for 2028.

The name of the customer and the wind farm are not disclosed.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2026 is here! The Spring issue starts with a report about price cannibalisation, and the effects on the renewable energy industry before moving on to articles on topics including electrical infrastructure, solar optimisation, and site surveys and mapping, with contributors from industry leaders such as CESI SpA, APEM Group, North Star, and more – don’t miss out!