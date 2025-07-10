Artemis Technologies demonstrates electric foiling crew transfer vessel at wind farm

A demonstration project led by Artemis Technologies, a leading developer of clean maritime technologies, in partnership with Vattenfall, Tidal Transit, Lloyd’s Register, and the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult, has completed a technical demonstration of a dual propulsion, 100% electric Artemis EF-12 crew transfer vessel (CTV).

The demonstration took place at Aberdeen offshore wind farm on the east coast of Scotland and marks a major milestone, showcasing the culmination of research, design, and development over a number of years. The aim of the project was to test and deploy a 100% electric Artemis EF-12 CTV in an operation wind farm.

Dr Iain Percy, CEO of Artemis Technologies, commented: “We are committed to developing technology that contributes to the decarbonisation of the maritime industry. This technical demonstration provided an essential platform to test the capabilities of the dual propulsion Artemis EF-12 CTV. This included operating in a variety of sea and weather conditions and performing critical bollard push manoeuvres, in order to demonstrate the vessel’s stability, efficiency, and performance.”

Vattenfall, a leading European energy company, in partnership with ORE Catapult, facilitated the demonstration and access to the Aberdeen offshore wind farm.

Kenneth Henriksen, Product Manager of Vattenfall, added: “Facilitating this demonstration was an important step in supporting the decarbonisation of wind farm operations. At Vattenfall we’re always keen to support new technology that aims to reduce the environmental impact of our work, whilst improving the efficiency of operations.”

Tidal Transit, specialists in electrified offshore wind farm access, provided CTV operational expertise for the Artemis EF-12 CTV for the demonstration at the Vattenfall wind farm.

Leo Hambro, Commercial Director of Tidal Transit, concluded: “Artemis Technologies’ next generation eFoiler® has set a new standard in electric crew transfer. At Tidal Transit, we’re proud to have supported Artemis Technologies in demonstrating the operational benefits and practical applications of E-CTVs in the field, and we look forward to collaborating further as we continue our collective mission to decarbonise the offshore wind industry.”

Aberdeen offshore wind farm is an 11-turbine wind farm, 2.5 km off the Aberdeen coast in the North Sea where Vattenfall and ORE Catapult operate a testing and demonstration collaboration. This exciting offshore demonstration project is one of many clean maritime projects demonstrating and showcasing their technology around the UK in 2025, involving a variety of vessel types and new infrastructure in ports and harbours.

The Artemis eFoiler® CTV demonstration project is part-funded by the UK Government through the UK Shipping Office for Reducing Emissions (UK SHORE) programme in the Department for Transport.

UK SHORE has allocated over £200 million since 2022 to develop the technologies necessary to decarbonise the UK maritime sector and capture the economic growth opportunity of the transition. Innovate UK, part of UK Research and Innovation, is the main delivery partner for UK SHORE interventions.

The completion of this demonstration highlights the value of cross-industry collaboration in addressing the evolving needs of offshore wind operations. As the sector continues to grow, partnerships like this play a vital role in supporting the development and adoption of the latest maritime technologies.

