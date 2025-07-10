Qualitas Energy consolidates strategic milestones in German wind energy development

Qualitas Energy, a leading global investment and management platform with a focus on both funding and developing renewable energy, energy transition, and sustainable infrastructure, has reached significant milestones in the expansion of its wind energy portfolio across Germany during 1H25.

In the past six months, the company has secured permits for 43 wind turbines with a total installed capacity of 275 MW. In addition, Qualitas Energy has submitted applications for the approval of 156 turbines totalling more than 1 GW of additional capacity, further strengthening its pipeline of future projects.

Recent tenders within 2025 have also resulted in EEG auctions being awarded for 19 turbines with a combined capacity of 121.4 MW, underscoring the competitiveness and quality of the project pipeline.

With a significantly larger development portfolio, projects in their late stage now exceed 3 GW across more than 100 projects nationwide, Qualitas Energy is well positioned to play a pivotal role in Germany’s energy transition. Once operational, these projects will supply clean, renewable wind power to more than 2 million households, significantly contributing to the country’s climate and energy objectives.

Johannes Overbeck, Co-CEO of Qualitas Energy Deutschland GmbH, commented: “These achievements reflect our team’s dedication and the strength of our long-term commitment to accelerating the deployment of renewable energy in Germany. At a time when Germany’s ambition to increase renewable capacity is more crucial than ever, we are proud to contribute tangible results that support national and European climate targets. We remain focused on delivering high-impact projects that provide sustainable growth, strengthen local communities, and drive the energy transition forward.”

Qualitas Energy continues to invest in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy assets, with a strong emphasis on community engagement, environmental stewardship, and long-term value creation.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!