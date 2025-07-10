Ventyr contracts DNV to certify Norway’s first offshore wind farm

DNV, an independent energy expert and assurance provider, has been awarded a contract by offshore wind developer Ventyr for the Design Certification of the Sørlige Nordsjø II wind turbines and offshore substation – Norway’s first bottom-fixed offshore wind farm. Located in the southern North Sea, near the maritime border with Denmark, Sørlige Nordsjø II is one of Norway’s flagship offshore wind areas. The development area spans approximately 520 km2 and is located 200 km from the from the Norwegian south-west coast.

“Sørlige Nordsjø II marks a historic step forward for Norway’s offshore wind ambitions, and we are proud to partner with DNV to ensure the project meets the highest standards from the outset,” said Wim Verrept, Project Director at Ventyr. “Robust certification is essential to delivering safe and sustainable offshore wind infrastructure, and DNV’s experience and technical rigor make them a natural part-ner for this landmark development.”

“We are very pleased to deliver certification services for this project which rep-resents a key milestone in Norway’s offshore renewables ambition,” added Kim Sandgaard-Mørk, Executive Vice President for Renewables Certification at DNV. “DNV has been closely following the development of offshore wind in Norway and is actively supporting Norwegian authorities and regulators with technical insight and guidance based on decades of experience in certifying offshore wind projects globally.”

“Certification plays a vital role in ensuring the safety, quality, and reliability of offshore wind infrastructure,” explained Anne Lene Haukanes Hopstad, Principal Engineer and Project Manager for the Sørlige Nordsjø II certification scope. “Our certification helps confirm that critical components – such as turbine foundations and substations – are designed to withstand the challenging conditions of the North Sea while meeting Norwegian regulatory requirements and international best practices.”

