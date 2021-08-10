Masdar and EDF Renewables’ wind farm starts operations

Dumat Al Jandal, one of the Middle East’s largest wind farms and the first in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is now connected to the grid and has produced its first carbon-free MWh of energy.

The 400 MW utility-scale wind power project is being developed by a consortium led by EDF Renewables and Masdar, two of the world’s leading renewable energy companies. The wind farm consists of 99 wind turbines from supplier and EPC contractor Vestas, each with a power output of 4.2 MW. Construction began in September 2019, and the wind turbine erection works are near completion.

When complete, the wind farm will generate carbon-free energy, powering up to 70 000 Saudi households, while saving 988 000 t of CO 2 /yr in support of the Kingdom’s climate change mitigation goals.

The Dumat Al Jandal wind farm will supply electricity under a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Saudi Power Procurement Company, a subsidiary of the Saudi Electricity Company (SEC), the Saudi power generation and distribution company.

