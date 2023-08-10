Windar Renovables has signed an agreement with Iberdrola to manufacture 21 transition pieces for the Windanker offshore wind farm in German waters. This is the sixth project of this type of foundation to date.

The manufacture of the 21 transition pieces will require more than 450 000 hours of work, generating 400 jobs. Production is scheduled to start at the end of 2024 and deliveries are expected to be made by the end of summer 2025 approximately. Each of these elements will have a maximum height of 17 m, a diameter of 8 m and a weight of 400 t.

Windanker, which will be located in German waters, will have a capacity of 315 MW, including new generation turbines with a unit capacity of approximately 15 MW, and part of the electricity generated will be allocated to power sales contracts once it is commissioned in 2026.

Windanker will strengthen the Baltic Hub, which will add more than 1100 MW of installed capacity, also comprising Windar's previously built Wikinger and Baltic Eagle projects.

With this new contract, Windar positions itself as a global leader in the manufacture of these offshore substructures and strengthens its relationship with Iberdrola for more than 9 years, adding to the contracts previously awarded for offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and the US.

Windar Renovables is also currently involved in the manufacture of this type of substructure for other large Iberdrola offshore wind farms. Baltic Eagle, in German waters, whose last shipment took place last June (50 pieces), Vineyard Wind I (62 pieces) off the coast of Massachusetts, United States, and East Anglia 3, United Kingdom (95 pieces).

"Iberdrola’s new order demonstrates the high-quality of our products and the reliability of our processes. It also confirms our forecasts that we expect a strong activity growth in the sector, for which Windar Renovables is reinforcing its corporate structure and is working to increase its capacities to respond to this challenge and continue to deserve the trust of such important customers," said Orlando Alonson, Executive President of Windar Renovables.