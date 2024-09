Sulzon secures India’s largest wind turbine order

After reporting strong 1Q25, Suzlon Group, India's largest renewable energy solutions provider, has announced the acquisition of India's largest wind energy order from NTPC Green Energy Ltd for 1166 MW. Suzlon will install a total of 370 wind turbine generators (WTGs) of S144 equipped with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each at two projects of NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd and one project of IndianOil NTPC Green Energy Pvt. Ltd in the state of Gujarat.

This win takes Suzlon's largest-ever cumulative order book close to 5 GW as of 3 September 2024.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said: "We are delighted to partner with NTPC Green Energy Ltd, the renewables arm of India largest utility NTPC Ltd, in our capacity as the nation's premier Wind Energy OEM. This landmark collaboration reaffirms our commitment to accelerating India's renewable energy transition. Notably, this marks our first direct wind energy order from NGEL, signalling Suzlon's triumphant return to the PSU customer segment."

"This project will emerge as the largest wind energy initiative by a PSU in Gujarat, cementing the state's leadership in renewable energy. Upon completion, it will set a new benchmark for future projects, substantially contributing to India's energy self-sufficiency, economic prosperity, and NGEL's ambitious target of adding 60 GW renewable energy capacity by 2032."

JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, commented: "Both NGEL and Suzlon are stalwarts in their domains and will play a fundamental role in enabling India's energy transition. Achieving India's energy transition targets hinges on participation from utilities of the scale and expertise of NGEL. While it is India's largest wind energy order, this project is also the first of many more such transformative projects between the two in the future. We are committed to delivering this project with exceptional quality and within the stipulated timelines. This strategic collaboration, featuring our flagship product - the S144,3.15 MW wind turbine, is set to become a landmark case study in the sector, showcasing the success of the 'Make in India' initiative by advancing local manufacturing and sustainable energy solutions."

As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and execute the project, including erection and commissioning, in Gujarat as well as undertake operations and maintenance services post-commissioning.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Terrawatt on the streamlining of the permitting process in Italy, before moving on to a regional report from Frost & Sullivan on the energy landscape in Asia Pacific. This issue looks at key topics such as wind installation vessels, offshore wind turbine foundations, weather analysis, solar maintenance, and more!